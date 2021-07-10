At the service of tributes held at the headquarters of Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), Ikotun, Lagos, on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, as part of the weeklong burial programme drawn up in preparation for TB Joshua’s internment, one of the sights that moved participants and Emmanuel TV viewers to tears was the symbolic presentation of a key by Peter Aueai, representative of the President of South Sudan, Salva Kiir Mayardit, to the family of the late Prophet, on the behalf of his country. He was handing over the key of the Republic of South Sudan to them, he said, for Joshua’s contribution to fostering peace in the region while he was alive. He explained that his visit to South Sudan in 2013 helped to restore peace to the war-ravaged country. Present also at the occasion was His Royal Majesty, King Willard Mswati Gomani, from Malawi.

Speaking at the venue, Iba Gani Adams, the Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, who graced the occasion along with other dignitaries noted that the country has lost “one of the greatest Nigerians in Africa.” “He is a pastor to be reckoned with globally,” he remarked. “It is very sad that we lost him at an early age but we love him. His creator loves him.” He then urged other religious leaders not to focus on evangelism alone but to also consider charity in their service to humanity like Joshua did while alive. Femi Fani-Kayode, Nigeria’s one-time Minister of Aviation, expressed similar sentiments when he said that the late Founder of The Synagogue was close to many world leaders but kept it close to his chest. “He never flaunted his connections or his relationships,” he said.

Investigations reveal that apart from Kiir, other leaders that Joshua had the opportunity of meeting and interacting with, in his lifetime include Professor John Atta Mills (late), former President of Ghana, George Weah of Liberia; John Magufuli (late) of Tanzania; Dr. Joyce Banda of Malawi; Danilo Medina of Dominican Republic and Dr. Goodluck Jonathan of Nigeria.

John Evans Atta Mills (Ghana)

Then the President of Ghana, he visited the headquarters of the Synagogue Church of All Nations in June, 2009, for a special thanksgiving service to commemorate his party’s victory at the polls that year. It was made possible by the prediction of Joshua whom he regards as his spiritual mentor, he said. He narrated how he informed Joshua before the contest that the presidential election in his country would take place on 7 December 2008, before adding that he expected the results to be out a few days after. “He looked at me for some time and smiled and said, “I can see three different elections ahead of you and that the results are going to be declared in January. And, the results were out,” he said during the visit. Three months later, in October, that year, he sent a message across to the man. And, according to him, again he was glad, when his prayers helped his country to win the U-20 World Cup. “I was online to Nigeria asking for prayers from the man of God to help our team, and I was assured that we will win on penalties. And, thank God that it has come to pass. May God bless Nigeria for their support.”

A video in which Prof. Atta Mills addressed members of SCOAN before his demise on July 24, 2012, stirred up emotions when it surfaced online recently after the death of Joshua. “My brothers and sisters…let’s help one another, let’s hold each other’s hands, and whatever happens to us, let’s give praise to the Almighty God,” he said.

George Weah (Liberia)

As a candidate in his country’s presidential election, the world-acclaimed former international footballer visited the Synagogue Church of All Nations, in October 2017, to seek the support of TB Joshua to win the November 7 runoff election of that year. “We are not herbalists or witch-doctors; we are people of God,” Joshua said. “God’s choice is our choice. We cannot pray against God’s will. You cannot twist or bribe God; He is not a man.” But Weah eventually emerged the winner, and he attributed his victory to Joshua’s prayers.

John Magufuli (Tanzania)

Prophet Joshua reportedly played the role of a peacemaker in the aftermath of the Tanzanian elections in 2015, visiting the country to meet and hold reconciliatory talks with President John Magufuli, a member of his church, and opposition leader Edward Lowassa. Commentators acknowledged his visit significantly helped to reduce political tensions in the country after the elections, which the opposition party said were marked with large-scale irregularities.

Joyce Banda (Malawi)

Banda, a devotee of the cleric, claimed that Joshua’s prayers healed her husband after he suffered a stroke and regularly visited the Prophet in Nigeria while she was Head of State.

Danilo Medina (Dominican Republic)

In 2017, Joshua met with him at the Presidential Palace while preparing for a religious crusade held in the nation’s capital, Santa Domingo. He was later conferred with the highest national honour of the country for his unrelenting commitment to promoting global peace.

Goodluck Jonathan (Nigeria)

He visited the church in September 2014, following the collapse of a five-storey building in the church in which more than 80 people reportedly died. In his tribute, following the news of his death, he described him as “a devout man of God who served God with humanity and relentless passion.”

Salva Kiir Mayardit (Southern Sudan)

In November 2019, Joshua visited South Sudan where he led Mayardit and his cabinet in prayers for peace at the nation’s Presidential Palace in Juba. During the visit, he called on leaders to overcome their differences in a message broadcast on South Sudan’s state television. Three months later in February 2020, the country finally formed a unity government with peace brokered between Mayardit and rival leader Rick Machar.

Scenes from his burial

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.