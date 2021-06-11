The former British boxing champion, Peter Oboh has commiserated with the family and members of the Synagogue Church of all Nations on the death of the patriarch, Prophet TB Joshua, who passed away in the early hours of Saturday June 5, 2021.

According to the boxer turned-cleric, the sudden death of Prophet Joshua at the age of 57 is sad and devastating. “TB Joshua is one of the best Nigerian clerics or should I say the very best prophet we ever had? TB Joshua’s good works speak for him. One thing for sure is that Prophet TB Joshua will not be remembered for owning a private jet or having many universities in the country. But he will be remembered for his good and philanthropic works for the needy, homeless and widows,” he says.

Apostle Peter Oboh, however, advised Nigerian pastors to seek God and ask Him for the kind of spiritual gift, wisdom, care and golden health possessed by the late Prophet TB Joshua.

“Even Christians, Muslims and pagans know that Prophet TB Joshua was a good man. But I want to believe that he overworked himself. So, pastors and politicians who are handling human affairs must learn to always create time for relaxation, because even Jesus himself made time for rest. They should remember that God made the Sabbath day for man to rest,” the ex-boxing champion states.