By Steve Agbota, Lagos

Widows who worshipped at the Synagogue Church of All Nations have decried the sudden death of Prophet TB Joshua, who they referred to as their husband.

The widows gathered at the front of the church Sunday morning wailing and singing: ‘our husband is gone.’

‘How do we cater for ourselves? Who will feed us? Our husband is too young to die. Hope hunger will not kill us? God return TB Joshua back to us,’ the widows lamented.

The widows, who could still not believe that the pastor had died, wondered what will become of them.

They said that the man of God had been their husband and he had been taking care of their needs.

Mrs Funmilayo Ojo, who spoke with Daily Sun, said that TB Joshua was an angel sent by God to feed widows and unprivileged people in Africa.

‘Apart from the Christmas period, he reaches out to widows every month. He placed our children on scholarship and took care of them,’ she said.

A 76-year-old woman who came down to the church from Ikorodu, Mrs Sholanke Maria, said TB Joshua healed her 53-year-old son who had a hole in his heart.

I went to see him at the mountain and told him about my sick child. He prayed for me. He gave me N50,000 to buy food and he also gave me anointing oil. I went to fetch his water and gave my son. And God healed my son,’ she said.