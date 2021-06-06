From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has said the pastor of The Synagogue, Church of All Nations (SCOAN), has said that Temitope Balogun, popularly known as TB Joshua, be missed by his followers all over the world not only for his spiritual contributions, but for touching many lives through philanthropic gestures.

According to a statement by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, Buhari who commiserated with the family and members of SCOAN on the passing of their father and founder, urged them to take solace in the knowledge that life is not measured and defined by chronological longevity but by enduring legacies and lives touched positively.

He also condoled with the government and people of Ondo State over the passing of the renowned televangelist and prayed that God Almighty will accept the soul of the departed pastor.