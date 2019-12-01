Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Leader and Founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) Prophet T.B. Joshua, has declared the governor-elect, Chief David Lyon, as the will of God for Bayelsa State.

A statement by Lyon’s Media Aide, Chief Gift Ebiki, said Lyon was in SCOAN on Sunday for thanksgiving after the poll and to seek spiritual direction for a better Bayelsa.

He said Joshua during his ministration spotted Lyon from a crowd of worshippers and promised to be at the service of the governor-elect to ensure he meets the expectations of the people of Bayelsa.

According to him, the only way Bayelsans would believe he is the right person is for him to meet their expectations.

Addressing Lyon, he said: “This is not the time for testimony. This will come after his inauguration. I want to give my brother a message that he will continue to think about. I want him to have something that will continue to go through his heart. I am not going to say anything that the Spirit of God would not. He is not a new person to us. He is one of the brethren in this ministry. He is one of us. He has been a fervent believer in the Blood of Jesus. Going by the politics in the town today, I want my brother to know that the only way the people of Bayelsa will believe that he is the one they voted for, is for him to meet the expectations of the people of Bayelsa. He is banking on your prayer because the best is yet to come. My brother, I am at your service. When I say I am at his service, I mean I am at his service to see that the expectations of the Bayelsan people are executed.”