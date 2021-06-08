From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The senior pastor of Divine Grace of Glory Church Intl, Benin, Pastor P. I. Obaseki, yesterday said the Christian Association of Nigeria, (CAN) and the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) have refused to send their condolence messages to the family of late T. B. Joshua because they didn’t believe in his style of ministry.

He disclosed this while answering questions from newsmen in Benin City.

Pastor who discribed the late preacher and philanthropist as his own father and mentor, said he is not surprised that the both religious bodies have not sent their condolences because it would be difficult to sympathize with a course which you don’t share in.

“Well, Prophet T. B. Joshua, is a man of God, why I think he has not been in CAN or in PFN is because, many of the Christian bodies have not believed in his ministry.

“That has been the matter. So when you don’t believe in me, you become one that is doubting my ministry, it will be difficulty rather for me to associate with you.

“So, I think that is the reason. We have not seeing him in CAN meeting, PFN meeting and other Christian bodies but he is a man that stands on his own, that came with a new dimension of Christianity, a new dimension of power according to the revelations of the Holy Spirit to him and by the divine impactation he has received from the Holy Spirit.

“That makes his ministry to be different and because of that difference, many people misconstrued him, not believing him because the way God manifested through him became what many Christian bodies were doubting and this very caused a lot of issues.

“It is now many are trying to come to understand his ministry because many that criticized years back, they are coming to understand that yes, of a truth, this man is a man of God and not as we thought because at the earlier stage, many were calling him Antichrist, at the earlier stage, many were calling him a false prophet and which he never gave attention. He stayed focused in the area God has called him”, Obaseki explained.

The clergyman said he has not been himself since he got the news of his death noting that the last time himself and his wife met with him, he prayed for him and bade him goodbye without him (Obaseki) knowing that was the last moment he was going to see him.

He called on the family of the bereaved prophet to take solace in God and in the legacies he left behind.