From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The death of Prophet TB Joshua, the founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), is a terrible loss to the Yoruba nation, leader of Ilana Omo Oodua (IOO) Emeritus Professor Banji Akintoye said on Sunday.

Akintoye made spoke in a statement he made available to reporters through his Communications Manager, Mr Maxwell Adeleye.

According to him, ‘the sudden passing of Prophet TB Joshua is a shock to me personally and a great loss to the Yoruba Nation. He was a credibly great servant of God with outreaches touching most part of the world and bringing charity to the needy everywhere, including to his people in the Akoko Area of Ondo State.

‘In many countries across the world, people watched his ministry on TV as he brought his gospel message with hope and joy. We, his people, will miss him greatly. We all pray that God will accept him into the joy of heaven.

‘I sympathise very deeply with members of his church and I pray that may God continue to sustain them. I pray for strength for his young family, too,’ the renowned historian and Second Republic Member of the Nigerian Senate said.