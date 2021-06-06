By Steve Agbota

The owners of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) have said that the death of Temitope Joshua, the founder of Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) will cripple their business around Ikotun community.

They said a lot of people come to worship at the church because of the man of God due to his kindness, love and care for people.

The SMEs owners who spoke with Daily Sun lamented lack of factory and companies at Ikotun community, saying that Synagogue Church of All Nations is the only community in the community, which many people depend on for survival.

They said that their businesses depend on SCOAN that now the founder of the church is gone, it would affect their businesses tremendously.

An hotelier, Lucky Enado said many businesses and families are feeding from the church even though he still not believe that the man of God is dead.

“Like me now, I’m an hotelier. I have a lodge. I don’t have that lodge because of any other thing but the church. This church has been feeding us and give us joy.

“There is no business and companies here at Ikotun. The only company is Synagogue and that is what we have been feeding from,” he added.

Meanwhile, a food vendor, Mrs Chinenye Okey, said that the church has become divine blessing to her food business over the years.

“The death of the man of God was shocking. His church is a blessing to business and my family. I receive a lot of patronages from the church members especially during its various services and other programmes.

“Any business you see here is here because of TB Joshua. People are coming to the church become of the man of God. The reason is that he is so kind and has a big heart. Now that he is dead, majority of these people might not come here again, what that means is that businesses will suffer. I pray we don’t close shops,” she added as she wept.