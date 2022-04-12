By Sunday Ani

The Child’s Foundation School (TCFS), Mile 2, Amuwo Odofin Local Government Area, Lagos State, on Friday, April 1, showcased Nigeria’s rich cultural heritage as it celebrated the 2022 Cultural Day for the pupils.

The event, which attracted guests from across various ethnic groups in Nigeria, had an array of cultural displays, as guests were treated to various cultural attire, dances, foods and languages, ranging from Igbo to Hausa, Yoruba languages and those of the Niger Delta region.

The children, who were dressed in glamorous cultural attire, were in high spirits as their parents and guests were seated to watch them entertain them with various cultural activities. The event featured different dances representing various regions in Nigeria. There were Hausa, Igbo and Yoruba dances, as well as a dance group from the Niger Delta, representing the entire South-South zone. Apart from the cultural dance, there was also news cast in Hausa, Igbo and Yoruba languages as well as display of how to dress in Igbo and Yoruba. Four children, two boys and two girls, displayed to the amazement of the guests how to dress in Yoruba and Igbo cultures.

On why the school organised a cultural day, the proprietress of the school, Mrs. Omowunmi Bolarinwa, said it was an opportunity for the children to know the cultures they belonged to, and also for them to have a practical experience of what they learnt in the classroom about their cultures.

Bolarinwa said, apart from presenting an opportunity for the pupils to know the cultures of the places they came from, the school equally wanted to ensure that they could grow up together, and become aware that they were all from the same country.

“I am very proud of Nigeria and I am very sure that our children are also happy for this event. I also know that their parents are happy seeing them in different cultural attire today,” she said.

Chairperson on the occasion, Venerable Olufemi Familoni, advised the children to always work towards a peaceful society.

She said: “Life is a process and we are here to contribute our quota and it is only when we do that that we can enjoy the world. The best we can contribute at this time is to contribute peace to the world, our society and our environment. And we can only contribute peace when we preach it, say it, and act it.”

She urged parents and the school authorities to let the children know that peace was the best and that they could live in peace and harmony with all people around them: “Let them cultivate the habit of accommodating others and this can only be achieved at home. It is what you teach the children at home that they will take to the school and to the larger society. I want to appeal to parents to preach peace, teach and act peace and, by so doing, the peace of God will remain with us and reign in the world. Let us continue to pray for the world, our country, our states and even our homes, because it seems as if everything is upside down but we believe that God will intervene and peace will reign,” she said.

She commended the school for organising such an important event, saying, “As we come together to celebrate ourselves, we are celebrating Nigeria and our culture. I believe that the unity we are celebrating today will continue to live in our hearts and in our country.”

The guest speaker, Theresa Anaeto, urged parents to inculcate cultural values in their children even as she also wanted parents to ensure that children were taught their native language at home. “They should be allowed to learn English language only in school while they relate with them at home with their local or native language. The children should also be dressed in their cultural attire, especially when going to church or other outings. Parents are also encouraged to ensure that the children are given local food and not noodles or spaghetti all the time. The children should also be taught how to cook some of the local foods. They should be taught such family values as honesty and humility because, once they miss it in the family, there will be problems. The culture of honesty and respect should be inculcated in them at home,” she said.

She lamented that honesty was lacking today in society because the family was no longer doing its work: “They should be taught how to greet. They should know that when they see their elders, they should greet them. Let us try to inculcate all these positive cultural values in them so that we won’t regret at last.”