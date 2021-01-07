From Isaac Anumihe, Abuja

Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), yesterday, recorded an all-time generation peak of 5,552.80MW, three months after it celebrated a peak of 5,520.40MW.

In a statement, General Manager, Public Affairs of the organisation, Mrs Ndidi Mbah, said this latest all-time peak surpassed the last peak generation of 5,520.40MW which was also effectively transmitted by TCN on October 30, 2020 by 32.40MW.

She noted that the new peak is an indication of the gradual but consistent growth in the capability of the power sector under the present administration.

With the capacity to transmit 8,100MW, she explained, TCN successfully transmitted the enhanced peak through the nation’s grid at a frequency of 50.08Hz.

In his remarks, the Acting MD/CEO of TCN, Engineer Sule Abdulaziz encouraged all sector players to work together to ensure sustained improvement in the power sector.

TCN, he said, has continued to build more substations as well as install additional transformers in various substations nationwide.

It is also restringing old transmission lines to further increase their capacity to transmit more bulk electricity for discos nationwide. As at date, he said, TCN is able to efficiently wheel increased generation through the national grid.

Recall that on October 30, last year, the agency celebrated 5,459MW transmission peak, surpassing the 5,420.30MW achieved on August 18, 2020 by 39.20MW.