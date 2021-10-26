From Isaac Anumihe

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) will commence the installation of a brand new Gas Insulated Substation (GIS) in Gwarimpa, Abuja. Installation works on the project will start Wednesday, October 27 and will be completed by Tuesday, November.

The new 2x60MVA Gas-insulated Substation (GIS) is part of TCN’s efforts to reinforce the high voltage transmission ring project around Abuja, which will increase bulk power available for Abuja DisCo to take to its customers in Abuja metropolis and environs.

During the 14-day GIS installation period, bulk power delivery to the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) will not be affected as TCN has made adequate plans to ensure that the quantum of power supplied AEDC is maintained. This means that the installation of TCN’s new GIS substation will not affect bulk supply to Abuja DisCo for its customers.

The Gwarimpa GIS Substations project, when completed and commissioned into the circuit, will increase the quantum of bulk power supply in Abuja and the environs. TCN will continue to execute new transmission projects even as it completes old ones, in line with its electricity grid maintenance, expansion, and rehabilitation programme, targeted at putting in place a more stable and efficient network.

USA companies need customer service reps to work from home, hourly pay in $13 per hour, must have a quiet environment to work, internet access.Click here to apply .

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .