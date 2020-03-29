Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has blamed the general shortage of power supply across the country to low gas supply to the thermal stations.

In a statement, General Manager, Public Affairs of TCN, Mrs Ndidi Mbah, said that the thermal power plants affected by gas supply constraint include, Sapele NIPP, Olorunsogo NIPP, Ihovbor NIPP and Azura Edo power plants which generated zero megawatts.

Other thermal power plants equally affected but generated at lower capacities include Egbin (Steam), Sapele (Steam), Delta (gas), Geregu (gas), Omotosho(gas), Olorusogo (gas), Geregu NIPP, Alaoji NIPP, Omotosho NIPP, Odukpani NIPP, Okpai (Gas/Steam) and Omoku (gas) power generating plants.

“TCN hereby notes that as a result of the prevailing gas constraints, there has been a significant reduction in the quantum of power transmitted to the various distribution companies for onward supply to electricity consumers across Nigeria.

“TCN has however discussed with the management of some of the affected power plants and many of them attributed their challenges to gas pipeline and processing maintenance being carried out by their gas suppliers.