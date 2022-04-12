The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has appealed to host communities to assist in the fight against vandalism of the nation’s assets.

Managing Director of TCN, Mr Sule Abdulaziz, made the appeal in a statement by Mrs Ndidi Mbah, General Manager (Public Affairs) TCN, on Monday in Abuja.

Abdulaziz led the management team of the company on an on-the-spot assessment of the vandalised Tower No. 104, along Odukpani/Ikot Ekpene 330 Kilo Volt (KV) transmission line.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the transmission line is located at Oku Iboku Community, Itu Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom.

Abdulaziz urged the communities to report suspicious activities around its operations to TCN offices or to security operatives.

“The vandalised tower caused a sudden loss of 400MW from the grid, causing its collapse on April 8.

“The grid has since been restored,” he said.(NAN)