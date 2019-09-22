The management of Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) says it has set machinery in motion to supply Eko Atlantic City, Lagos, 1,000 megawatts of power from the grid under its Eligible Customers arrangement.

The Managing Director of TCN, Dr Usman Mahammed, made this known during his tour of the city in Victoria Island.

Mahammed said: “We have conducted a study under which we want to supply Eko Atlantic City directly from the grid.

“The study shows that gradually, the energy required by the city will be closed to 1,000mw, but it will take a long time before we reach that stage.

“At present, we will connect them to about 300mw; but, I think we will grow up to 1,000mw gradually.

“All arrangements that will make it reach 1,000mw is what we are putting in place,” he said.

The managing director said that the city would be connected to the grid under the Eligible Customer arrangements of former Minister of Power, Work and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola.

“Under the Eligible Customer arrangement, Eko Atlantic City is going to be connected directly to the grid. So, there is no Distribution Companies (DISCOs) requirement.

“At present, we have about eight companies under eligible customers arrangement and what we signed for them is closed to 200mw.

“But, they are not taking up to 200mw, because some of them being steel companies, are not operating at their optimum.

“Therefore, TCN will build a 330kva double circuit line from Lekki to the city.

“We are going to step down and supply them at this time; so, when the need for 330kva comes up in the future, we don’t need to build a new line.

“We will only add the transformers, meaning that we will just build a sub-station at 330kva.

“We depend on TCN to supply power to the city, and we are sure that the energy will gradually grow to 1,000mw,” he said.

Mohammed said that TCN had placed an advertisement for the pre-qualification of contractors for both lines and the substation.

“We are working closely with the Lagos State Government and they have given us all the support we need and the ‘Right of Way’ has been established.

” We are working to ensure that we realise it.

Also, Mr Khaled Based, the Utility Manager, South Energyx for Eko Atlantic City, said the company was committed to providing all the infrastructure facilities, including supply to their partners in the city.

“With TCN, we will be able to realise this under the Eligible Customers arrangement.

“All facilities related to power distribution within the city is almost ready to receive power for Phase One and Two,” he said.(NAN)