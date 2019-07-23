Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has suspended Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO).

A twitter handle statement by TCN said the suspension was as a result of KEDCO’s “defaults in markets and market participation agreement.”

The order has sparked anxiety in the franchise areas of KEDCO, namely Kano, Jigawa and Katsina states.

However, a statement by Ibrahim Sani Shawai, Head, Corporate Communications, KEDCO, yesterday, said TCN’s decision was both misguided and undertaken in error, while declaring that the “the purported action cannot and should not stand.”

KEDCO claimed that by the action,the market operator had resorted to self-help and intimidation while insisting that they ignored due process in issuing the suspension and disconnection order.

The statement said KEDCO has petitioned the Stakeholder Advisory Panel on the action of TCN.