Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has suspended Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) from the electricity market.

A twitter handle statement by TCN said the suspension was as a result of KEDCOs “defaults in markets and market participation agreement.”

Already the order have flared up anxiety in the franchise areas of KEDCO, namely Kano, Jigawa and Katsina States, even as the management of KEDCO has reacted angrily to the order.

A statement signed by Ibrahim Sani Shawai, Head, Corporate Communications, KEDCO, on Monday said that TCN’s decision was both misguided and undertaken in error, while declaring that the “the purported action cannot and should not stand.”

KEDCO noted that by their action,the Market Operator had resorted to self help and intimidation while insisting that they ignored due process in issuing the suspension and disconnection order.

Explaining their case, they held that,”TCN issued KEDCO with notice of suspension, which KEDCO considered inappropriate and therefore requested for hearing before the Market Operator under the Market Rules”.

“The Market Operator scheduled the hearing for Friday 19th. Unfortunately KEDCO received the letter same Friday 19th and was unable to attend.

“Under the Market Rules, if a participant requests for hearing the Market Operator must within 15 business days offer the participant reasonable opportunity to show cause why the action cannot be taken against it.

“Therefore, KEDCO is still within time to show cause and no reasonable opportunity was given to it by the Market Operator.

“We wish to state categorically that KEDCO is a law abiding organization as we have adhered to all market condition and market participation agreements and will continue to honour all laid down agreements by the regulators.”

The statement said that KEDCO has petitioned the Stakeholder Advisory Panel, on the action of the Market Operator on the development.

“We therefore call on our numerous customers not to panic as the power supply will continue as there is no cause for alarm,” they stated.