The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) said it would start the final stage of construction of its new Kaduna-Jos 330 Kilo Volts (kV) double circuit transmission line to 1,500 Mega Watts (MW).

TCN says construction of the transmission line is with the erection of eight triple-circuit towers at the intersection point of the new double circuit and existing single circuit 330kV transmission lines, to enable the stringing of the three 330kV lines.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

Mrs Ndidi Mbah, TCN’s General Manager, Public Affairs, said his in a statement in Abuja on Monday.

Mbah said that with this construction, the line would be upgraded from 500 megawatts (MW) energy wheeling capacity to 1500MW, which would be 200 per cent capacity increase.

Mbah said that the reconstruction work would be completed within eight days, from Dec. 8 to Dec. 15.

“Consequently, there will be power outage on the 132kV Zaria- Kaduna transmission line, 33kV Turunku and part of the 33kV Jaji feeder, from 8 am to 5 pm daily for the eight days indicated to ensure a safe working environment for the execution of the reconstruction work.

“On completion, the new 330KV double circuit transmission lines will increase the total capacity of the Kaduna-Jos line from 500MW to 1500MW,” she said.

Mbah said that TCN has made arrangements to continue to supply bulk electricity to Jos Distribution load centres in Jos, through the Makurdi 330kV lines 1 and 2, to minimise the effect of the capacity upgrade.

She said that TCN also assured that the project would be completed on the Dec. 15 as scheduled.

“The decision to reconstruct and upgrade the Kaduna -Jos SC transmission line was due to the fact that the line is overloaded and can no longer cope with the load profile in that axis.

“The completion of the new 330kV Kaduna- Jos DC transmission lines will resolve the present and anticipated increase in load demand on the line route.

“TCN use of multi-circuit towers in some locations will prevent the demolition of properties in heavily built-up areas and still achieve increased bulk transmission capacity along that line route.

“We will therefore dismantle and reconstruct eight (8) no existing single circuit towers into special triple-circuit towers,” she said.

Mbah said that TCN regret any inconvenience the load shedding might cause electricity customers affected by the reconstruction works on the line.

According to her, the company note that the increase in capacity to 1500MW will positively impact voltage stability on the axis.

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .

She said that the bulk power transmission would be restored immediately after completion of the reconstruction work.(NAN)

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .