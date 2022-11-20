From Judex Okoro, Calabar

The Teachers Continuous Training Institute (TCTI) Biase has commenced the first batch of training for 50 Cross Riverians on digital literacy.

The participants were drawn from the primary, secondary, vocational and technical colleges, as well as public and private sectors in the state.

Welcoming participants at the weekend to the 9-day high-octane digital literacy training holding at the TCTI’s Ultramodern Digital Literacy Centre, the Director General congratulated trainees on being the first Nigerians to acquire such practical digital tutelage for global certification.

Prof. Adedoja said the training exercise is a fallout from the successful conduct of baseline assessment on the digital literacy of 600 persons.

According to him, the training programme was sponsored by the Cross River state government and is the first of its kind by any public institution in Nigeria.

In his words: “The training is designed by the Teachers Continuous Training Institute, Biase, to provide opportunities for participation in the digital space for global competitiveness and cross border employability.

“I implore the trainees to put in their best in advancing their digital knowledge. After the training, participants will sit for an examination for the award of Global IC3 Digital Literacy Certificate.”

He commended Governor Ben Ayade-led administration for building such a citadel of education in TCTI, adding that the Institute is ready to collaborate with relevant organisations in providing similar services at its Ultramodern Digital Literacy Centre.