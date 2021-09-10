Songwriter, rapper and singer, Ayodeji Balogun, aka TDB, will release his much-anticipated single, Big Wave today, Friday, September 10. The song is streaming on all platforms.

Playful yet introspective, TDB’s style reflects his versatility and rich background in music. The Lori Iro crooner released his debut EP, Dejavu, in July 2021 and it was well received, having enjoyed massive airplay on radio stations across Nigeria and on different streaming platforms.

