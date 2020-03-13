Sisi Chinese Restaurant located in Ikeja, Lagos in conjunction with TDH Group, a Chinese consortium, feted women on International Women’s Day.

At the event held at Sisi Chinese Restaurant, the platforms also used the opportunity to create awareness about the deadly Coronavirus sweeping across the globe.

According to the current Miss Nigeria Tourism, Olabode Oluwatosin, the International Women’s Day is a day to remind people of the way women should be treated. “We can’t underestimate the importance of women. Women’s Day is a day to remind the general public of the way woman should be treated. I strongly advice for love over hatred among women, because together we stand and divided we fall. Women are the salt of the earth, they build the family which makes up the community and country at large, so they need to be pampered and appreciated,” she stated.

In her speech, the Managing Director of Sisi Chinese Restaurant, Mrs. Dongqiang said: “TDH Group and Sisi Chinese Restaurant are well known in Nigeria. We have been in Nigeria for 20 years, so it is our responsibility to reach out to our host community and celebrate womanhood in a big way today, which is Women’s Day. Also, we want to use this opportunity to create awareness about Coronavirus, which is affecting a lot of businesses in Nigeria and China, and across the world. So, the purpose of this event is to show our support towards government’s effort in tackling Coronavirus, as we show care for Nigerian women and reinforce the relationship between Nigeria and China. We feel it is our social responsibility to do something for Nigerian women as a company that started and grew up in Nigeria.

“We appreciate the support we have received from the Nigerian people and the Nigerian government. Our business was born and grew in Nigeria. One thing that sets TDH Group apart from other Chinese companies is that it has a very deep love for Nigeria.”

She continued: “We gave out special gifts to women today. We are all about preventing Coronavirus by creating awareness about it. All the things we are giving out today are for the care of the woman. All the products were produced by our companies here in Nigeria. We gave out malaria medicine and hand sanitiser for the prevention of Coronavirus. We also gave out cakes and flowers to show our love for Nigerian women. On Coronavirus, Nigeria is not standing alone. Nigeria and china will overcome this.”