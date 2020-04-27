Vera Wisdom-Bassey

It was indeed a day to remember as the Navy Officers Wives Association (NOWA) Nursery and Primary School, Ojo, Lagos celebrated its cultural day with different groups showcasing their culture.

Among the groups that displayed their culture include Igbo, Hausa, Yoruba, Izon, Urogbo, Ishekiri, Tiv and they also prepared various dishes of their ethnic areas.

During the event, guests were treated to mouth-watering dishes from food cooked by the different tribes in the country, such as Tuwo, Amala, Abacha, Ufe Owerri, White soup and Starch,

The Head Teacher of Navy Officers Wives Association (NOWA) Nursery and Primary School, Ojo, Lagos, Lieutenant Amezhinim Agbesor lamented about the state of our culture, especially among school kids.

He noted that over the years our culture has derailed, adding ‘’we embrace the western culture. People without a history are also without existence. It is one of the reasons we celebrate the annual cultural day in the school, where groups display different culture.’’

The headteacher tasked parents to teach their children the basic things about their culture, especially how to greet elders and to cultivate good character.

Agbesor observed that most pupils hardly travel to their home town (villages) and each time they are asked about their local government, they will mention Alakija local government, which is an indication that most children don’t know where they come from.

“What we are doing today will go a long way in sharping our children and bring the best out of them as well as provide better education that places emphasis on psychomotor, cognitive and affective.

One of the teachers in the school, Mrs. Holder Eraku, said the Igbo group prepared different dishes and that most of their food are rich and good for people’s health.’’