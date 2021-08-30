By Christopher Oji

The police have arrested a teacher with Shom International School, Surulere, Lagos, for allegedly defiling a student in the classroom.

The teacher, Steve, is being interrogated by operatives of Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID), Alagbon.

Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG) in charge of FCID, Mr Usman Belel, who paraded over 20 suspected criminals, including armed robbers, murderers, advance fee fraudsters and human traffickers, at the weekend, said the teacher, who teaches Business Studies in Junior Secondary School section of the school, met the victim, Leon Chinaza, on Facebook, and both of them became friends as teacher and student to the same school, Shom International School.

“The suspect later introduced the victim to an extra lesson he was doing for students within the school premises and told the victim to inform her friends.

“To the victim, Chinaza’s utter dismay, she got to the venue of the lesson at the school premises and met Steve and his younger brothers, whom Steve instructed to excuse him and Chinaza.

“The suspect threatened to kill the victim with a knife; stripped her and had sex with her. After defiling the minor, he warned her to keep sealed lips or die.

“He warned her of the consequences of telling her parents or anyone and out of fear that she may be killed, she kept the sexual abuse to herself.

“The suspect took advantage of the victim’s naivety severally and defiled her at different places, before she eventually became tired of her sexual abuse and opened up to her parents.

“The case file and the parties have been referred to the police legal section for vetting, advice and possible prosecution.

“I want to sincerely use this medium to appeal to parents to be very careful with the type of domestic staff, especially teachers, they employ for services. Parents should not send their kids abroad for non existing jobs.

“The stories some of your friends or relatives tell you about job offers are lies. Your children are being sent abroad for prostitution.

“I also want to advise our youths, especially females, to be wary of people they meet on Facebook, as many of them are wolves in sheep clothing, looking for whom to devour.”

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.