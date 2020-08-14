Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

An Ondo State High court sitting in Akure, the state capital has sentenced a teacher, Omotayo Adanlawo to life imprisonment for raping a 10-year-old girl.

The trial judge, Justice Samuel Bola who gave the judgement, said the defendant failed to give convincing evidence and testimony to prove his innocence in the rape case.

The defendant who was a member of the victim’s father’s church had on 24th August 2018 went to the victim’s house at iju in Akure North Local Government Area of the state while she was alone and forcefully had carnal knowledge of her.

He warned her not to tell anyone else she will die.

When the victim started complaining of stomach pains and could not walk afterwards, her mother took her to a hospital for examination where it was revealed that the girl had been raped.

And after rigorous interrogation, the girl opened up and said her father’s church member, Adanlawo had sexual intercourse with her.

The case was then reported at Iju-Itaogbolu Police divisional headquarters before it was transfered to Ala area command, and a medical report revealed that there was penetration into the 10-year-old girls’ private part.

Based of the legal advice from the office of the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP), Adanlawo was dragged before Justice Bola on a count charge of rape, contrary to section 357 and punishable under section 358 of the criminal laws of ondo state.

While the prosecution led by a state counsel, Stella Adegoke called five witnesses including the victim and her mother, the defendant was the only one who stood for himself.

Adanlawo in his statement before the police claimed the young girl told him to lie on her after asking for 50 naira and chinchin, but during cross-examination, he said he was at home at the time of the incident.

He also claimed to be battling with hernia and as such was not medically fit to have had sexual intercourse with the girl.

Justice Bola in his judgment said the defendant gave no medical report to prove his condition as well as failed to produce any evidence to suggest he was in his house as claimed on the day of the incident.

He therefore sentenced Adanlawo to life imprisonment in line with section 358 of the crimanal laws of Ondo State.

The Attorney General and Commissioner for justice, Mr Adekola Olawoye said the judgement has shown that it would not be business as usual for paedophiles in the state.