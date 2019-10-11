Romanus Okoye

A 40- year-old teacher, Charles Adetunji, yesterday appeared before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly aiding a student to write her West Africa School Certificate (WASC) examination.

Adetunji is facing a two-count charge of conspiracy and examination malpractice, to which he pleaded not guilty. The prosecutor, Benson Emuerhi, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on September 16 at Meiran Community Junior High School, Meiran, Lagos.

Emuerhi said the defendant assisted a teenager to solve all the questions in Literature in English during WAEC by sending the answers to her mobile phone.

“The examiner caught the girl using her phone and when it was checked, the answers to the questions were there and she said the defendant sent them to her,” the prosecutor told the court.

Emuerhi said the offences contravened Sections 324 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015. The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Olufunke Sule-Amzat granted the defendant bail in the sum of N100,000 with two sureties in like sum and adjourned the case till December 5 for mention.