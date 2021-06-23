By Sam Otti and Andy Ezugwu

Staff and students of Government Secondary School, Orokam, Ogbadibo Local Government Area, Benue State, were shocked beyond words when their vice-principal (administration), Mr. Ekere John, was allegedly implicated in a sex scandal with nine-year-old schoolgirl, Grace (surname withheld). To worsen the matter, 57-year-old Ekere reportedly tested positive for HIV after a medical examination requested by the police handling the matter.

Investigation revealed that Ekere was a part-time teacher in a private primary school, where he met nine-year-old Grace, a pupil in Primary 4, and lured her into erotic adventures. Their secret was exposed on Wednesday, May 26, when the mother of the girl, Madam Mary, discovered that N50 was missing from her purse. She questioned her children and one of them pointed at her elder sister, Grace, whom she saw buying things in school the previous day.

When Grace was confronted, she denied taking money from her mother’s purse, but disclosed that the money she was spending in school for sweets and biscuits was a gift from Ekere. The victim further confessed that Ekere gave her the money after sexual intercourse and promised her more handsome rewards. According to her, the teacher promised her more money, if she kept the affair secret.

On hearing her daughter’s confession, Madam Mary quickly reported the matter to the proprietor of Divine Love Group of Schools, Ipole-Igwu, Mr. Onoja Mike, where Ekere was working. The case was further reported to the divisional police headquarters, Orokam, and Ekere was arrested in connection with the case.

The matter was also reported to a non-governmental organisation, International Gathering for Peace and Human Rights, Ogbadibo unit. The chairman of the investigation committee, Ambassador Paul J.O., told this reporter that the organisation investigated the matter and wrote to the divisional police headquarters, Orokam, to ensure prompt dispensation of justice on the sexual exploitation of a minor by a teacher.

Mother of the victim, Madam Mary, has also been crying for justice for her abused daughter. She lamented that she has been the one funding the case, including the cost of medical examination both the teacher and her daughter.

“The police directed that a medical test be conducted on both Mr. Ekere and my daughter, Grace. I was told to pay for the medical test. The police took them to General Hospital, Ijadoga, for the test and the sum of N15,600 was incurred in the process. I am crying out to human rights organisations, child advocacy groups, UNICEF and the government to intervene in this matter and ensure that this dastardly and wicked act by a teacher is not swept under the carpet,” she said.

Madam Mary expressed worry that Ekere tested positive for HIV, noting that he had put the life of her young daughter at grave risk. With more medical tests to run to determine the real status of the victim, the distraught mother said her family now lives in fear.

When contacted, the proprietor of Divine Love Primary School and Pax Secondary School, Ipole-Igwu, Mr. Onoja Mike, confirmed the allegation and arrest of the teacher. However, he explained that the incident occurred outside the school premises.

Chairman of International Gathering for Peace and Human Rights, Benue State chapter, Ambassador Akor Samuel Oguche, said the organisation swung into action when the matter was reported to their office. He condemned the act and promised justice for the victim.

“I told the police the stand and the interest of the International Gathering for Peace and Human Rights to ensure that justice prevailed on the matter. Following our stand, Ekere was taken to the prison on June 4, awaiting court resumption,” he said.

Daily Sun learnt that the ugly incident has created fear among parents, who are worried about the safety of their children in the hands of randy teachers. With several cases of paedophiles targeting minors, a lot of underage schoolgirls in public and private schools have become soft targets.