From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Delta State Police Command, yesterday, confirmed the arrest of a teacher in one of the private schools in Asaba, Arise and Shine Nursery and Primary School, for allegedly flogging one of the pupils to death.

The deceased, identified as Obinna, a 19-month old pupil, was said to have fallen into a coma after receiving 31 strokes of the cane from the suspect.

Confirming the arrest to Daily Sun, yesterday, Public Relations Officer of the command, DSP Bright Edafe, said the matter was being investigated.

Edafe also confirmed that the victim died on Saturday, adding that the suspect was the school proprietor’s son.

“We have the suspect who is the son of the owner of the school in our custody. He is a teacher in the school.

“But, I wonder how a teacher would flog a pupil with 31 strokes of the cane. I am only hearing from the media that it was 31 strokes of cane.

“The question is was anybody there to count the strokes while the flogging was on?” Edafe wondered.

A section of the media had alleged that the flogging was allegedly perpetrated by the school proprietor herself.

A human rights group, Advocates for Children and Vulnerable People Network, had stated that the deceased pupil was allegedly flogged for playing with water and getting wet.

Chief Operating Officer of the network, Ebenezer Omejalile, who blew it open, alleged that little Obinna’s hands and legs were tied before the flogging started.

Omejalile said the suspects, including the proprietor and her son, were initially arrested, but released due to agreement with the victim’s family.

The human rights activist added that the suspects were re-arrested on Saturday after the baby died.