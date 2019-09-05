Billy Graham Abel, Yola

A 12-year-old schoolgirl raped by her teacher in Namtari, Yola South local government of Adamawa State is pregnant, medical examination shows.

Making this known to our correspondent, in Yola, Bashir Tahir, a member of the Hope Centre, an organisation which attends to rape victims in the state said the girl had been confirmed pregnant as a result of the rape perpetrated by her teacher, Nathan Yusuf.

Bashir said: “She has received all the needed support and the medical tests required.

“So far, she is free from all sexually- transmitted diseases but she will start receiving anti-natal care next week at the Hope Centre,” he said.

Tahir noted that since the establishment of the centre, over 160 cases of rape had been recorded and that ten of cases had resulted in legal action.

Similarly, the Adamawa State Commandant of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corp (NSCDC), Abdullahi Nuruddeen, in a press conference at his office confirmed the arrest of Nathan Yusuf for raping the minor.

“As you are all aware, our job includes ensuring the safety of lives and property in our society.

“I always charge my men not to relent in their efforts in the arrest and prosecution of crimes, more especially the ones endangering the lives of people like rape cases which are prevailing more in our society today.

”On the 2nd September 2019, around 2:30 pm, we arrested a suspect of rape in the person of Nathan Yusuf (37) who is a teacher at Gurel Primary School, Namtari, Yola South, suspected to have raped his primary pupil who is below 14 years of age. He confessed to having given her codeine syrup before raping her.

“As soon as we finish our investigation, the suspect will be charged to court.

“We are advising parents to be very vigilant on their children and report such crimes to the relevant authorities for legal action,” he said.

The suspect, Yusuf, during an interview with newsmen expressed remorse over the action, blaming the devil for his conduct.