From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Federal Government has said basic school teachers at the federal level were already enjoying improved salary package as approved by the President, Muhammadu Buhari, few years ago.

Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, who disclosed the information at a media engagement to herald the 2022 World Teachers Day, explained that the improved salary package was among several other promises made by the President Buhari to the teachers to boost their morale and working condition.

He said: “It is a holistic package that will ultimately address the career path, remuneration, professional teaching standards, qualification, deployment and management of teachers. The era of teachers rewards being kept in heaven is over. They should enjoy their rewards starting from here on earth.”

Adamu who was represented by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, David Adejoh, reminded the people that education is on the concurrent list, hence the Federal Government has no power to compel States government to adopt the new salary package for its teachers, but will rather advice and encourage them to see the importance of improved renumeration and other welfare packages for the teachers.

President of Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Audu Titus Amba, explained that this year’s World Teachers’ Day (WTD) with the theme, “The Transformation of Education begins with Teachers”, highlights the critical role teachers are expected to play in transforming and shaping the future of education in the midst of growing societal needs and challenges of the 21st century driven by technology.

He added: “The 2022 event, coming on the heels of the UN-led Transforming Education Summit (TES), seeks to draw public attention to the support teachers need to fully contribute to educational transformation.

“Indeed, the right number of qualified teachers are needed, and be provided with access to continuing professional development, improved status and working conditions, and be empowered, motivated and supported.”

He said NUT is eternally grateful to President Buhari, for signing into law the harmonized retirement age for teachers in Nigeria bill which moved the retirement of teachers to 65 years or 40 years of pensionable service.

He said the teachers are looking forward to the implementation of the new retirement age and other approvals as announced by the President at the 2020 edition of the World Teachers Day celebration.