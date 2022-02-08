By Bianca Iboma-Emefu

The Vice-President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, has acknowledged his teachers at Igbobi College, Yaba, Lagos, who he said contributed immensely in shaping his life positively, noting that they inspired the students to become noble leaders in different spheres in the country and abroad.

He announced this at a fundraising dinner in Lagos for the college’s 90th anniversary. Osinbajo, who passed out of the school in 1975, said students, irrespective of background, were treated the same.

The VP applauded the role of teachers for their contributions, commitment and sacrifices in shaping lives and destines of Nigerian children.

“Teachers’ roles in human capital development cannot be overemphasized, imparting us with the needed knowledge. I appreciate the roles they all played and there is a strong nexus between the kind of education students receive in schools and what they turn out to be later in life.’’

He expressed appreciation to teachers who taught him and others, especially the late Mrs. Ilushade, his class teacher, who taught them English in his first year, and how that prepared him and shaped his life to achieve many milestones.

The VP also acknowledged the exceptional efforts of some of his teachers at Igbobi, mentioning their names and thanking them for all they did.

He recounted his experience during his days in the school, stressing that discipline, character and academic excellence were imbibed in the students. While describing his alma mater as a noble school that impacted society, Osinbajo said: “It was at Igbobi that I realized that I had the strength in the arts. I also realized that I could never be a sprinter or footballer. It was in my form one (1A), Mrs. Ilushade, our class teacher, asked us to write an essay every week and the best student would be posted on the notice board. For the next two weeks in the college, a guy’s essay was declared the best; his essay was neat with good punctuation. She said there was another that was very imaginative but did not have the right punctuation and everyone clapped. Instead of one essay on the notice board, there were two. That encouraged me and I gained a lot of confidence.

“My seniors inspired me. I was their boy and watched them debate; I I wanted to debate, so I learned. Later, I was able to debate for the school. It inspired and prepared me for what I am today. Igbobi College is famous for academics, sports and literary activities.’’

Osinbajo said the values he imbibed till date and some of the competencies he had acquired were largely due to the impactful education he received at Igbobi College.

He commended the old boys of the school for coming up with the idea of a fundraiser to lift the college, stating that Igbobi College had transformed lives and contributed tremendously to Nigeria’s human capital.

Osinbajo said he has no doubt that the various interventions by the old students would improve the standard of teaching and learning in the school.

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr. Femi Gbajabiamila, an alumnus, commended the efforts at raising standards in the college and that the various interventions by the old students would not only uplift the school but also impact on education.

The college founder’s son, Abimbobla Ogunbanjo, said ICOBA would address the infrastructural deficit with the fundraising and the target is N1billion.

Ogunbanjo said the N1billion would assist towards infrastructural renewal to restore the old glory and improve on standard of education in Igbobi College.

In his address, Mr. Muyiwa Kinoshi, President of ICOBA, said the fundraising was organized as part of efforts to improve infrastructure in the school and enhance teaching and learning.