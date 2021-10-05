The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Defence, Mr Istifanus Musa, has called on teachers to play a role of protectors to their students aside normal teaching.

Musa made the call on Tuesday, during the celebration of the 2021 World Teachers’ Day and presentation of awards to the teachers of Armed Forces Primary and Secondary Schools in Abuja.

“A good teacher goes beyond teaching but give direction to their wards and make them useful to themselves and the society”, he said.

Musa also urged teachers to see the profession as noble, noting that teachers must strive to live above board so that students could learn good morale from them.

“A teacher must be 100 per cent a protector, but it is so embarrassing these days that some lecturers are being dismissed because of sexual harassment or indecent act.

“Normally, for you to go into the teaching profession, you should have the zeal to protect your own child because students are usually still going through growth and at that stage and they require mentorship.

“Whatever they learn from you is what they will think is best for the society to copy and so for you to be able to do the teaching job very well, you need to actually see them as your children,” he said.

The permanent secretary said that his mathematics teacher used his salary to pay for his school fees when he dropped out of school because inability to pay his fees.

He said that his example should be emulated by other teachers, adding that the single gesture propelled him to be able to attain the position he currently occupied in the civil service.

According to him, teachers’ reward is said to be in heaven, it is true it will be in heaven it must also be here on earth.

He commended President Muhammadu Buhari for approving the 40 years length of service and 65 years age of retirement for teachers.

“However, I will also like a situation where our teachers will be the highest paid workers in the public service.

“This is for us to attract the quality hands that will be involved in teaching and so we need to reward them adequately enough because the quality of manpower is determined by the quality of input,” he said.

Mrs Afolake Taiwo, the Director, Education Services Department, Ministry of Defence, said the defence sector had decided to celebrate the teachers considering their role in shaping the nation’s armed forces.

Taiwo said that education had remained the mother of all professionals be it doctors, engineers and lawyers, among others, who were all taught by teachers.

She said the 2021 theme –“Teachers at the heart of education recovery’’ –is apt because of the closure of schools, universities and other learning institutions arising from the COVID-I9 pandemic.

Taiwo said that the UNESCO reports indicated that the closure affected the lives of more than 1.6 billion students in more than 190 countries.

She noted that the Ministry of Defence would focus more on innovative teaching in all armed forces schools in line with the 2021 theme as against the year 2020 which was on ICT.

She said that the department did well by training teachers on ICT through the Train-the-Trainer workshop organised for all the teachers in the armed forces primary and secondary schools.

Taiwo announced that the ministry decided to use the occasion to present awards to 18 recipients comprising three awardees for primary, junior and senior secondary school from each geopolitical zone.

She said the recipients were being rewarded for their dedication, resourcefulness, resilience, perseverance and excellence.

She urged the awardees not to relent in theirr efforts and to ensure striving to come up with outstanding performance in their various teaching subjects.

The Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Lucky Irabor, represented by the Director of Education, Defence Headquarters, Rear Adm. Jatau Luka, said the Defence Headquarters was committed to enhancing the standard of education in military schools.

Irabor said that a close analysis of the nation’s education system had revealed the need for innovation and value addition.

He commended the ministry for the sustained support for the armed forces school system and also lauded the teachers for their dedication and hard work that had propelled the schools to greater height.

One of the awardees, Mr Olubakin Ademola, a teacher at the NJ Nigerian Navy Secondary School, Abeokuta, said that the recognition had spurred him to do more.

He thanked the ministry for recognising their effort.

Another recipients, Mrs Lydia Eseyin, a teacher with Command Secondary School Kaduna, expressed excitement over the recognition of the school.

She also called for better remuneration for the teachers all over Nigeria to encourage them to be dedicated.(NAN)

