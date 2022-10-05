From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

The Ekiti State governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, on Wednesday, gave cash gifts to best teachers in the state.

The teachers, Mrs Adeyemi Omolade and Mrs Mary kupolati, who are primary and secondary school teachers, received cheques of ten million naira each while other outstanding teachers also went home with cash gifts.

Fayemi appealed to teachers in the state to cooperate with the administration of the governor-elect, Mr Biodun Oyebanji.

The Governor who presented the cheques to the outstanding teachers in Ado Ekiti during this year’s Teachers’ Day, hinted that billions of naira had been spent to reposition primary and secondary education to meet modern standard.

In his speech, the Chairman, Academic Staff Union of Secondary Schools(ASUSS), Ekiti State chapter, Mr Sola Adigun, who appreciated governor Fayemi for given recognition to the union, appealed to the government to pay all outstanding salaries of teachers before the expiration of his tenure on October 15.

The State Chairman of Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Mr Emmanuel Oke, while speaking appealed to the state government to employ more teachers to fill the vacant posts.

On his part, the Chairman of Basic Education Staff Association of Nigeria, (BESAN), Ekiti State branch, Oyindamola Ogundumiye, called for the overhauling of secondary school curriculum to meet up with modern day reality.

Ogundumiye urged government to review upward budgetary allocation for secondary education for optimal performance.