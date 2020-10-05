Chairman, Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Lagos State Branch, Mr. Adedoyin Adesina, yesterday, commended President Muhammadu Buhari for approving a new salary structure for teachers nationwide.

The President in his message to mark this year’s World Teachers’ Day, had directed the immediate review of teachers’ wages nationwide for improved service delivery in the sector.

Buhari also used the occasion to announce the increase in teachers’ retirement age to 65 or 40 years in service.

“This is a major change in the face of our education; the decision by Mr. President would go a long way in making teachers do credibly well and effectively turn out good results.

“It is a welcome development because when teachers spend more years in their work they age with grace and become more experienced to give their very best. Indeed, the decision would change the face of teaching in Nigeria, because teachers have in the past not been catered for by past administrations,’’ Adesina said.