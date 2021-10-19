By Gabriel Dike

For the seventh time, the Maltina Teacher of the Year award has come and gone. It was time to recognise teachers for their contributions to the education of the Nigerian children.

The grand finale attracted top government functionaries including Minister of State for Education, Mr Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, Governor of Lagos State represented by the Commissioner for Education, Mrs Folasade Adefiayo, Registrar of Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN), Prof Josiah Ajiboye, Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Mrs Sade Jaji, past winners and the jury led by Prof Pat Utomi.

Since its inception in 2015, teachers have been receiving their rewards on earth as against the old saying that their rewards are in heaven.

Stakeholders acknowledged the contributions of Nigerian teachers to producing the needed power for the economy. They called for constant recognition, rewards and provision of improved welfare.

So, on that Friday night, October 15, 2021, a Designed/Basic Technology teacher, Mr AbanikaTaiye, James Hope College, Agbor, Delta State, was crowned the 2021 Maltina Teacher of the Year. He beat 16 other state competitors.

Taiye, from Ajaokuta Local Government Area of Kogi State received a cash prize of N6.5 million, N1.5million instantly and N1 million annually for the next five years. All from the Nigerian Breweries/Felix Ohiwerei Trust Fund.

The father of six will also benefit from an all-expense paid capacity development training abroad while a well equipped computer laboratory or six block of classrooms worth N20 million will be constructed in his school.

The first runner-up, Mr Isaac Pev, Government Day Secondary School, Yonko, Taraba State, went home with N1.5 million. Margret Ofordumi, Government Science and Technical College, Abuja, who emerged the second runner-up received N1, 250million.

Aside the winner, the first and second runner-ups, 16 teachers who emerged as state champions were rewarded with N500,000 cash each. Governors and proprietors of the winning teachers are expected to shower them with additional gifts and even promotions.

Taiye said: ‘’I feel so elated and honoured for being crowned as the Maltina Teacher of the Year. I put in a great effort towards all I have done in the competition and I hoped and prayed to win. But you know man wishes to be somewhere but God takes one to the right destination at the right time.

“Though, the good news just got exposed some few hours ago. And very few of my fellow teachers have heard and they were glad and sent their congratulations. As for school and students, I am not sure they are aware yet. But I am sure they will express happiness and gratitude when the news gets to their door steps.’’

His teaching career started in his hometown, Ebiya in Ajaokuta Local Government of Kogi State in 1994. He continued teaching during his NYSC period in 1996-July 1997 at Government Secondary School Shendam in Shendam Local Government area of Plateau State.

After the NYSC, he moved to Lagos State. He started teaching as a PTA teacher at Methodist Secondary School, Yaba, between 1997 and 2000. He was missionary teacher in the same school between 2000 and 1996:

“Other schools I have worked as a teacher and taught subjects such as Introductory Technology now Basic Technology, Physics, Technical Drawing and Design and Technology are Caleb International College, Lekki, Aviceena International School, Harold Shodipo, GRA, Ikeja, Children International School, Lekki and presently James Hope College, Agbor.’

“I have passion for human development and growth, happiness in working with children of all ages and seeing them growing in knowledge, skills, critical thinking and problem solving. These are some of the features of vocational aptitudes. Also because teaching is a noble and godly profession.’’

The minister acknowledged the commitment of Nigerian teachers towards impacting on students despite the COVID-19 pandemic. He appealed for further motivation of teachers to invigorate them to continue their inspirational and impactful work.

His words: “Let me use this medium to congratulate all teachers in Nigeria, especially those who sent in entries and went through rigorous assessments. I congratulate the jury and celebrate all Nigerian students. As we celebrate Maltina Teacher of the year today, I want all of us to continue to motivate our teachers to continue to inspire others.’’

Managing Director, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Mr Hans Essaadi, said: “We are here to recognise and reward some amazing men and women who remind us through their daily work that no society can exist the sweat of the teacher.

“A good teacher inspires hope, ignites imaginations and instils a love of learning, literally shaping lives. As individuals, a great part of what we are today and what we have achieved in life can be traced to the education we received from our teachers.’’

Adefiayo described teacher as beacon of light and are worthy to be celebrated: “They are building and shaping our future leaders.

“The Maltina Teacher of the Year award will make teachers to continue to put in their best for further recognition. It is worthy to motivate teachers and their rewards must be on earth.’’

Ajiboye said teachers hold the key to the nation’s development: ‘’It is worthy to celebrate and recognise them. They are wonderful people and should receive their rewards on earth.’’

A musician, Cobhams Asuquo, remembered the contributions of two of his teachers. He insisted that the day of glory for teachers on earth has come to stay.

Corporate Affairs Director, Nigerian Breweries, Mrs Sade Morgan, said since 2015, the Felix Ohiwerei Education Trust Fund championed the cause of teachers through the award. She observed that NB has so recognised 148 teachers nationwide.

Over 1,085 entries were submitted for the seventh edition. NB constructed over 147 classrooms, sanitary facilities and libraries in 74 communities.

