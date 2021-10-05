From LAYI OLANREWAJU, Ilorin

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has congratulated teachers in the state on the World Teachers’ Day, saying nothing can truly compensate for what they do for human civilizations.

“On this day and always, I send my respect and commendations to our teachers who give their all to grow generations of leaders across every field of human endeavor. Our world would be a den of ignorance with its attendant consequences if not for the noble roles of the teacher,” the Governor said in a statement on Tuesday.

“I reassure our teachers of the commitment of our administration to prioritize their welfare as resources permit as well as respect them for what they do for humanity. Very soon, authorities of the Kwara State Universal Basic Education Board will release the pending promotion letters for the teachers, ending the years of stagnation. We will also back same with relevant monetary benefits befitting their grade levels.

“Indeed, the nobility of the teacher is not in any material wealth. The mobility of the teacher is in the uniqueness and indispensability of their role. I therefore urge them to spend today and the rest of their lives holding their heads high as nurturers of civilizations, while rededicating themselves to their job and investing in continuous self-development as their profession demands.”

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .