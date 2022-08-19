The Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN) has described teachers as indispensable tool in human capital development of any nation.

Prof. Josiah Ajiboye, Registrar and Chief Executive Officer, TRCN, said this on Thursday, at the 7th induction ceremony of 1,025 new teachers who graduated from Nwafor Orizu College of Education, Nsugbe, Anambra.

Those inducted include graduands of Professional Diploma in Education (PDE), Bachelors of Education (B.ED) and National Certificate for Education (NCE).

While administering the oath, Ajiboye, who was represented by Acting Director, Professional Operations of TRCN, Mr Abimbola Ahmed, said the induction was a condition for professional practice.

He also said the event was the legal basis of admission into the teaching profession as well as to regulate and control the profession as stipulated by the TRCN Decree N0. 31 of 1993 (now TRCN Act CAP T3 of 2004).

“Teachers can be described as indispensable tool in human capital development of any nation. They are essential players in promoting quality education. They are advocates for and catalysts of change.

“While education is a means to better life and uplifts the society, teachers, being the major operator of the system, have a lot of responsibilities thrust upon them.

“I urge our new teachers to always strive to improve their knowledge on daily basis, especially on ICT to impact positively on their students in the present world where digital literacy rules,” he said.

Also, Dr Ifeyinwa Osegbo, Provost of the College, congratulated the graduands for proving themselves worthy in character and learning as required by the college.

She urged them to work within the ethics of the teaching profession and always uphold it in high standard.

Speaking on behalf of the new inductees, Ms Afoma Nwachukwu, pledged to be a good ambassador of the college and carry out their work professionally. (NAN)