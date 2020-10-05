Vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP, Mr. Peter Obi, has described teachers’ roles and contributions to education system both in Nigeria and beyond, as invaluable, encouraging teachers to remain dedicated in their duties.

Obi, while commemorating the International Teachers Day 2020, with the theme: ‘Teachers leading in crisis, reimagining the future’ said the teaching profession has remained a noble one through which men and women were moulded into responsible citizens contributing to nation building.

He said the education sector would not be complete without the role of teachers.

“We cannot overemphasise the role of teachers in nation building through their contributions to education, which has remained a very powerful tool in the war against poverty. It is my desire today to celebrate them and their noble profession.”

He lamented the lack of attention to the education sector which he said has continued to result in poor teachers’ welfare.

Obi recalled how teachers used to be more influential and well respected in the society which made the profession an admiration of many, in apparent contrast to what is obtainable today.

“As an undergraduate back then in the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, I placed an order for a vehicle, but it will surprise you to know that my order was delayed because the auto dealer wanted to fulfill the vehicle orders of teachers first. Today, I wonder how many teachers can still afford to buy cars. Our education sector needs urgent attention and teachers welfare need to be priotised due to the role they play,” Obi explained.