From Jude Chinedu, Enugu

Teachers working in private schools in the South East have cried out over poor conditions they are subjected to in the region.

The teachers made their feeling known yesterday during a town hall meeting to investigate the condition of service of private school teachers in the South East by the Public Complaints Commission (Nigerian Ombudsman).

The teachers listed poor remuneration, lack of pension, lack of job security and lack of access to training facilities as some of the issues militating against their contribution to the education sector.

In their own testimony, proprietors of private schools in the zone accused state governments of imposing heavy taxes on them and extorting them through various levies and fees.

They pleaded with the federal government to fund private schools to enhance the standard of education in the region.

Speaking at the event, the Federal Commissioner representing Enugu State at the Public Complaints Commission, Nick Omeye said that the outcome of the investigation will form a basis for a national framework for private school system in the country.

He said that the government will formulate a system that will enhance learning through improved working conditions of private school teachers and the private school system.

“The Systemic Investigation we carried out is an opportunity for the government to know what obtains in the private schools particularly as it relates to the teachers, and take immediate steps to formulate and implement policies that will enhance the welfare of the teachers and by doing so improve the standard of learning in the private schools.

“Today’s gathering provides an opportunity for the distinguished proprietors as well as distinguished principals of private schools to interact with the organizers of this event to articulate ideas and formulate opinions that will be forwarded to the government for policies that could enhance optimal performance of private schools.”