By Lukman Olabiyi

Lagos State Governor Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu did not commissioned 360 unit of flats in Igbogbo, Ikorodu yesterday, but also handed over key of three bedroom flats each to two outstanding teachers and a veteran Nollywood star, Mrs. Lanre Hassan Adesina, popularly called Iya Awero.

Besides, the newly commissioned housing unit, LAGOSHOMS Igbogbo 2B, was also renamed after a former Deputy Governor and Commissioner for Commerce, of the state, Prince Abiodun Ogunleye.

The two teaching staff who got three bedroom flats each from the governor, were civil servants and the recipient of state principal and teacher of year awards for 2020.

The project commissioned has 360 homes comprising 120 of one bedrooms, 120 of two bedrooms, and 120 of three bedrooms.

Speaking at the event, Governor Sanwo-Olu said his administration was committed to deliver more housing projects in the axis, improve the socio- economic and infrastructural development as well as poised to rehabilitate Bayeiku road, redevelopment of Ita-Elewa Roundabout as well as put amenities in place to accommodate the influx of people to the environment.

“This Housing Scheme symbolizes our unwavering commitment to the Greater Lagos Project, and our determination to build and deliver modern homes so that irrespective of social or economic class, all Lagosians enjoy the dividends of democracy and good governance.

At the commissioning of Alhaji Lateef Jakande Estate, Igando in 2019, I promised that all ongoing housing projects in various parts of the state would be delivered on schedule.

“I am happy to inform you that since then, we have delivered affordable and decent shelter to many families by commissioning six housing projects. The completion and commissioning of this estate, comprising 360 units is a promise kept and sends a strong message about our determination to truly make Lagos a 21st Century Economy. We will continue to bridge the housing deficit by providing decent and affordable houses to our people”, he said.

Earlier in his welcome address, Commissioner For Housing, Moruf Akinderu-Fatai, stated that the project would change the housing deficit statistics in the state adding that it was the seventh Housing Scheme to be commissioned under Governor Sanwo-Olu’s administration in its efforts to catering for both high net individuals but most especially the low income earners.

He explained that the project which has three hundred and sixty home units with modern infrastructure commenced in twenty twelve and completed by the present administration while congratulating the prospective allottees of the scheme.

Similarly, the governor also inaugurated the new Igbogbo- Bayeiku Local Council Development Area Secretariat, drove through the newly rehabilitated Igbe road, visited the Ikorodu Community Radio and inspected the Ikorodu