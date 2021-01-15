The Chairman of the Akwa Ibom State Secondary Education Board, Dr Ekaette Ebong Okon has briefed the EXCO Recruitment Supervision Committee led by the Head of the Civil Service, Elder Effiong Essien on the state of preparedness of the Board for the recruitment of teachers as directed by the State Government.

Dr. Okon assured that everything was set for the Smooth take off and execution of the recruitment exercise. She assured that the recruitment processes will be transparent and devoid of nepotism.

The EXCO committee headed by the Head of Service has as members, Honourable Commissioners for Education and Information & Strategy. The Honourable Commissioner for Education was represented by her Permanent Secretary, Mrs Ante.

The recruitment will commence on Monday 18th January, 2021 with the opening of the application portal www.sseb.ak.gov.ng .