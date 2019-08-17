WOLE BALOGUN, Ado-Ekiti

The Ekiti State Government has assured that it will conduct a fair and transparent recruitment of teachers into its primary schools.

The Deputy Governor, Otunba Bisi Egbeyemi, said all applicants would be given a level playing ground in the ongoing recruitment being conducted by the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB).

Egbeyemi made the remarks in his office Friday evening while receiving in audience the executive of the state council of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) led by the Chairman, Mr. Olatunde Kolapo.

A statement by his Special Assistant ((Media), Odunayo Ogunmola, quotes Egbeyemi as saying that the state government would consider all qualified applicants for the teaching jobs and would not interfere in the exercise.

The state’s number two citizen added that the Dr. Kayode Fayemi led administration would not rest on its oars in reducing unemployment among the youths of the state to make them useful to the society.

He also disclosed that the Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM) would soon invite applications for teaching jobs in secondary schools to fill the available vacancies therein.

Speaking on arrears of workers’ salaries, Egbeyemi noted that government was working out means of defraying the arrears left behind by the last administration and would not relent in the regular payment of salaries, pensions and gratuities as and when due.

Egbeyemi stated that government was aware of the hardship suffered by workers and pensioners before the Fayemi administration came on board and would not allow a repeat of such.

The Deputy Governor informed the labour leaders that government had resolved the issues of appointment of workers who were employed into the state civil service in the last few years.

He further disclosed that government was on course to ensure that issues surrounding workers’ promotion and leave bonuses are also resolved.

Earlier in his address, the state NLC Chairman, Mr. Kolade, commended the Fayemi administration for the regular payment of workers’ salaries, retirees’ pensions and increment in the monthly savings for the payment of gratuities from N10 million to N100 million monthly.

Kolapo advocated for the implementation of the new national minimum wage for Ekiti workers when the schedule of payment is released.

The NLC chief appealed to government to fulfill its promise in the payment of salary arrears, leave bonuses and implementation of workers’ promotion.

Kolapo also expressed readiness of union members to work in harmony with government to move Ekiti forward.