Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Oyo State Post Primary Schools’ Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM) has fixed examinations dates for the 91,000 applicants for 7,000 available teaching appointments in secondary schools in the state.

Though the Computer-Based Test (CBT) was earlier fixed for April this year, the COVID-19 pandemic, however, prevented the test from holding as scheduled. The commission stated on Thursday that the CBT would commence on Tuesday August 11 and would run for one week from 7a.m till 6p.m., except on Sunday.

The Executive Chairman of Oyo TESCOM, Pastor Akinade Alamu, who stated this when he featured on a radio programme in Ibadan, said the dates for the CBT was fixed after the commission had informed the general public that all applicants for the teaching appointments would have to upload their credentials to the state’s website to allow for equal participation and open process.

He, however, emphasized that any candidate that could not upload his or her credentials to TESCOM’s portal before Tuesday next week should not bother to write the test, saying: “The examination will be starting on Tuesday, 11th August, 2020 and will run through the week till Saturday, they will be starting daily from 7am till 6pm and the results will be communicated to the applicants through the email they put in their registration and through SMS.

“No applicant’s complaints will be attended to at the CBT centres. If anybody has complaints, let him or her come to the TESCOM office. We wish them the best in the examination.”

Alamu, had told newsmen at the commencement of the opening of the application forms on Tuesday February 11, 2020, that Governor Seyi Makinde had approved the recruitment of 7,000 teachers, 2,000 non-teaching staff, and 1,600 night guards for all the secondary schools in the state, making a total of 156,000 applicants.

Giving the breakdown of the applicants shortly after the close of the application, Commissioner for Education, Olasunkanmi Olaleye, had said a total of 91,000 people applied for teaching jobs and 65,000 for non-teaching jobs, adding that the application closed on February 24th and the shortlisted candidates for teaching and non-teaching jobs would sit for Computer Based Test (CBT).