Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN) has said it was considering an online platform for Nigerian teachers working abroad to seamlessly register and sit for Teachers Professional Qualifying Examination (TPQE) for certification and practising license.

The Federal government had repeatedly announced that December 2019, remains the deadline for professional teachers to get their details into the database of TRCN or face expulsion from the classroom.

The council was hopeful that the online platform would help Nigerian education graduates who are based abroad to get professional registration before the deadline.

TRCN Registrar, Prof. Josiah Ajiboye, who spoke at a one-day meeting with TRCN state coordinators in Abuja, said that finishing touches were being put on the guidelines for seamless exercise.

He insisted that any Nigerian in the Diaspora who wishes to earn TRCN’s certificate and practising license must write the online TPQE and pass it before being qualified for registration by TRCN.

He reassured Nigerians that TRCN under his watch would not relent in its efforts to enhance teacher education and quality vis-à-vis teacher professionalism in Nigeria.

Ajiboye said that TRCN and National Teachers Institute (NTI), were working harmoniously to ensure that the standard and quality of service in primary, secondary and tertiary institutions meet with international standards.