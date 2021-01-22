From John Adams, Minna

The Nigeria Union of Teachers, Niger state chapter has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for approving a new Retirement age for teachers in the country, saying that it is a right step in the right direction.

The Teachers however appealed to the National Assembly to pass the bill without any delay.

The Union in a statement made available to newsmen in Minna on Friday said the “new policy will go a long way to enhance the teaching profession, bursary award, special package for teachers and usage of TETFUND finances to fund training and retraining of teachers in the country”

President Muhammadu Buhari had approved the harmonized retirement age bill 2021 for teachers in the country which seeks to increase the retirement age for teachers from 60 years to 65 years and service years from 35 to40 years and sent the bill to the national assembly for passage.

In the statement jointly signed by the State Chairman of the Union Comrade Ibrahim Umar and Principal Assistant Secretary General Comrade Labaran Garba said government action will ” also reduce brain drain in the profession”

“As part of our commitment as a professional trade union we shall do everything possible within the confines of the law to ensure the Niger state government and the state house of Assembly holistically embrace, support and endorse this loudable commitment of Mr President”.

The statement called on all teachers to remain “resolute prayerful committed and united for together we shall all reach this land of milk and honey as Mr President clearly demonstrated his intention to fulfil the promise he made for teachers”.

On the reopening of schools in the state the statement implored all teachers to adhere strictly to all COVID 19 protocols of both state and the federal government.

“The Union on its part shall continue to keenly observe the preparedness or otherwise of school resumption during the second wave of COVID 19 pandemic and react appropriately where necessary”

Basic and secondary schools in Niger state are expected to reopen for the 2021academic year ( first term) on Monday January 25.

However students in boarding schools are to resume on Sunday January 24.

All schools in the state were closed last December in the wake of the second wave of the Coronavirus pandemic in order to check it’s spread.

The schools were initially designed to reopen on the 4th of January this year