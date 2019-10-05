Gyang Bere, Jos

The National President of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Dr Muhammed Nasir Idris, has begged President Muhammadu Buhari to sign into law a bill increasing the retirement age of teachers from 60 to 65 years.

Dr Idris disclosed this Saturday during this year’s celebration of World Teachers Day with the theme, “Young teachers: The future of the Profession”, held at Jos’ Rwang Pam Township Stadium.

Represented by National Officer, NUT head office, Halima Musa the NUT President’s statement read:

“The demand for the upward review of the retirement age of teachers is age long. The teachers of primary and secondary schools in the country were pleased to note that the 8th National Assembly passed the bill for review of the retirement age of teachers/Education officers from 60 to 65 years.

“As the bill awaits Presidential assent, we look forward with great expectation that President Muhammadu Buhari will not hesitate to sign it into law as an extension of the good gesture of the Federal Government to teachers of primary and secondary schools will aid quality learning.”

Plateau State Governor Simon Lalong, who was represented by Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Dr Freeman Kum, vowed in a statement to provide adequate security for teachers in the state.

Lalong said his administration will implement the new retirement age for teachers once President Muhammadu Buhari signed the enabling bill into law, vowing to prioritise the welfare of teachers in order to ensure quality learning.

Plateau State NUT Chairman Gana Seri Ayuba lamented that the outstanding 45 percent of the negotiated N18,000 National Minimum Wage is yet to be paid to teachers in Plateau State.

He demanded the full implementation of the N30,000 National Minimum Wage when the template is finally worked out.

Ayuba commended Governor Simon Lalong for the recruitment of 4,850 teachers in the state, particularly needed in the middle belt state’s rural areas.