Ngozi Nwoke

The Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Commissioner for Education, Mrs. Folashade Adefisayo, Senator Anthony Adefuye, recently joined Nigerians from all walks of life to witness the book launch titled: “English Without Teacher” authored by Dr. Biodun Adeneye-Marcus.

The book launch which was held in Victoria Island, Lagos, also witnessed the presence of Olajide Jimoh, member, House of Representatives, Abuja, representing Lagos Mainland Federal Consistency, Adeniyi Saliu, Executive Chairman, Eredo Local Council Development Area, and Bayo Adefuye, Permanent Board Member, Lagos State Universal Basic Education (LASUBEB), who represented Senator Anthony Adefuye.

In his remarks, Governor Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by Mr. Bolaji Olaleye, noted that students read only because they want to pass their examinations and not to gain knowledge, stressing that his administration has taken an oath of office to ensure a serious, active learning environment in the state. He also commended efforts made by the author to support the education system.

“The priority of this government is given to the education sector. We want to make sure that the teachers are practically qualified to teach the children. Gone are the days when teachers were allowed to teach because they can’t find jobs or due to frustration. Teaching is not for frustrated people. It’s for people with sane minds and intellectual activeness. It’s a profession that builds leaders of tomorrow. So it’s not going to be business as usual in the education sector,” Sanwo-Olu disclosed.

According to the education commissioner, Mrs. Adefisayo, who was represented by Mrs. Ayo Oyetunde, she described the book as a useful instrument for learning, adding that the importance of learning a proper English Language cannot be overemphasised.

She said: “Most students in the secondary school find it difficult to speak in English. The importance of learning the English Language cannot be overemphasised as it is the official language for 53 countries, and the most widely spoken language in the world. Fortunately learning the language has been a bit better as the government is doing all it can to improve the learning system and provide a conducive learning environment, with qualified teachers, as well as instructional materials and training teachers in the workforce.

“The just-concluded West Africa Examinations Council recorded a huge number of failures in the English Language. Over 51 percent of candidates failed the English Language. It was discovered that the candidates failed the English Language because they used pidgin English in writing the exam. This is proof that the learning system needs urgent reform and the ministry of education is doing all its best to ensure an improved learning system. If students spend more time reading literary books, textbooks, and learning, they will have a good command of the English Language.”

The chairman of the event, and book reviewer, Jimoh said: “As the name implies, ‘English Without Teachers’ is self-explanatory. Kudos to Dr. Marcus for this great book. The book is divided into three stages, creative essays, descriptive essays, and narrative essays. The author has written this book in such a way that it could be learned without the assistance of a teacher.

For the Executive Chairman, Eredo LCDA, Mr. Saliu, described the author as a beacon of light to the generation of literary scholars, stating “this is an opportunity for students to test their English learning skills. Dr. Marcus has presented them with the opportunity to evaluate and improve their English Language. Almost all the subjects are taught in English.

Expressing delight on the book launch, the author said, “The educational system appears to be in shambles. Not many English teachers are qualified to teach the subject. Most teachers do not even possess the required teaching qualification. Some studied accountancy and because there are no jobs, they chose to teach English which is a total blunder in the education system. People assume that because a person is a graduate, therefore he or she can perform well as a classroom teacher, without knowing that teaching has its own specified teaching methodology to impact knowledge.

“Teachers have got a lot of work to do. Some will teach the students, in the end, they don’t understand what they’re taught.’’