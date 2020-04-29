Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The Registrar/Chief Executive of Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN), Prof Segun Ajiboye, has said the teaching profession will witness a total revolution when the COVID-19 pandemic is over.

He made the disclosure after he featured on a radio program in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital yesterday.

Ajiboye, who noted that COVID-19 has thrown up a challenge for a paradigm shift in the way teachers are trained and the way learning is executed in Nigeria, tasked faculties of education and colleges of education to review their curricula to include technology-driven training and preparations.

“One thing is that COVID-19 is a big challenge to education globally, affecting about 1.7million in about 152 countries. Africa has a big problem. Some different countries in developed countries have been able to mitigate the impact through internet. In Nigeria, we are not there yet.

This has compounded our out of school problems. Even tertiary education is not excluded. Both teachers and students are at home in Nigeria. It is a challenging time for teaching profession, but also It is an eye opener. The kind of the training we give to our teachers needs to be reviewed. We need technology mediated learning,” he said.