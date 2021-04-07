By Emma Jemegah and Paul Erewuba, Benin

After three days of hostilities, Team Delta currently leads the medals table in the swimming event with seven gold medals.

Despite having same 13 medals with Bayelsa State, Delta still leads with seven gold, three silver and three bronze medals while Bayelsa has five gold, four silver and four bronze medals.

Host Edo State are currently third after winning two gold, four silver and four bronze medals with Kano State winning three silver medals.

Other states who already won medals in swim- ming are Cross Rivers and Gombe with two and one bronze medal respectively.