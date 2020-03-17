Delta State yesterday released a set of intervention measures aimed at protecting her contingent from Coronavirus at the Edo 2020 National Sports Festival (NSF), which starts March 22 and ends April 1.

The measures are not exclusive to the Delta contingent, it will also protect athletes, officials, the media and other participants at the festival, Nigeria’s equivalent of the Olympic Games.

According to the consultant to Team Delta and Delta State Sports Commission, Solomon Ogba: “The measures we put in place includes appropriate self-isolation period for all participants based outside Nigeria. This will be in specially designated hotels. We have made provision of 1,000 wipes and hand sanitisers for all athletes and officials. We also have fully automated temperature change monitors that will be operated by health professionals.’’

Other measures put in place included round-the-clock surveillance of contact of Delta State athletes with participants representing other states.

Ogba, who is also the Chairman of the Delta State Athletics Association revealed that the tradition of Team Delta winning the NSF, which began when he was head of sports in Delta State from 1999 to 2007, would be maintained at the Edo 2020 NSF.