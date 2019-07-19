With the third place medal secured, it was time for the Super Eagles players to catch some fun in the night club at the Le Merien hotel.

The players couldn’t help but savour the moment as the team’s managers threw the camp open for them to unwind after their Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) campaign which lasted for about a month.

Expectedly, the band was led by the ever shy captain, Mikel Obi, backed by Chigozie Awaziem and others who treated themselves to different dance steps from the melodious tunes from the loud speakers inside the clubhouse.

Meanwhile, for the first time since the start of the competition the players had to abandon the expensive continental dishes at the cosy Le Meridien Hotel, in preference to the local Nigerian delicacies.

A popular Nigerian woman in Cairo, in appreciation of the team’s performance, we gathered, prepared different types of Nigerian food for the players and officials to celebrate the victory over Tunisia in the third place match.

Unable to resist the aroma of the food, the players decided to abandon the continental dishes prepared by the hotel management for dinner, as they descended on the food prepared by the woman.

However, the Le Meridien hotal management had no worries as the food rejected by the players were devoured by the supporters club members and the hordes of journalists who had followed the team on a victory ride from the Al Salam Stadium, a journey of about 100 kilometres to the hotel.