Former African champions, the Super Eagles will aim at redeeming her image when they face off with Ecuador in a friendly on Thursday.

The Jose Peseiro-lads flew to New Jersey on Sunday morning, ahead of the clash with South Americans at the Red Bull Arena in Harrison.

The Nigerian side lost 2-1 to Mexico in an entertaining game at the iconic AT&T Stadium in Dallas on Saturday night.

Missing so many first-team players including Captain Ahmed Musa and being the first time they were coming together for any session since the disappointment of 2022 FIFA World Cup ticket miss, the three –time African champions were projected to be sitting ducks for the Mexicans to roast in the State of Texas – a jurisdiction that shares a border with Mexico and where Mexico’s lingua franca, Spanish is taught in schools as a second language.

Nigeria had eight shots on goal compared to Mexico’s 12, while Uzoho made four saves as against Cota’s one.

